Breakingviews - Capital Calls: BlackRock, the anti-Coinbase

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - ONWARD AND UPWARD. BlackRock, the $122 billion asset manager led by Larry Fink, now looks after an eye-watering $9 trillion for its clients, it said on Thursday. Despite its focus on index tracking – a world of fee compression – the company managed 14% annualized organic base fee growth for the first quarter, easily outstripping the underlying 8% increase in assets.

Throw in a timely and successful-looking push towards sustainable investing plus growth in its technology services, and BlackRock’s earnings beat expectations. Its stock is up nearly 90% over the past 12 months, against a roughly 50% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

One thing that for BlackRock remains just “a conversation,” according to Fink, is cryptocurrencies. Crypto specialist Coinbase Global, which debuted as a public company on Wednesday with a diluted market capitalization of around $86 billion, is partly an exchange but also partly a facilitator of access to the market, a bit like BlackRock is for stocks and bonds. Digital currencies are hot, but Coinbase looks overvalued. Were Fink to make any crypto moves, that would become even clearer. (By Richard Beales)

