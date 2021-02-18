Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Bill Ackman’s SPAC surges

Reuters Reuters

New York (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

SO MUCH CONFIDENCE. SPAC investors are betting on Bill Ackman, then betting on him again. Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, the $4 billion special-purpose acquisition company backed by the billionaire’s hedge fund, are up more than 50% from their offering price last July, even though the vehicle has not yet found a company to buy.

SPACs often trade close to their offering price until they announce a deal, because all they own is the cash they originally raised. Shares can spike when a deal is rumored – that was the case, for instance, with Churchill Capital IV, a SPAC backed by ex-banker Michael Klein, after Reuters reported negotiations with electric-vehicle maker Lucid Motors.

But PSTH has no deal, so far, and its stock price has been ticking up steadily since last fall. That suggests investors think he will find an especially good deal. Meanwhile, Pershing Square Holdings, Ackman's London-listed closed-end fund – managed by the same team, invested in PSTH and holding its annual investor day on Thursday – consistently trades at a 20%-plus discount to its net asset value. They're different beasts, but not that different. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

