Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Big win for vaccine kit supplier

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

KEY INGREDIENTS. The makers of raw materials for vaccines are the big winners of the pandemic. That’s the message from Sartorius, a 28 billion euro maker of sterile bags and 2,000-litre bioreactors used by the likes of Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The German company also produces a membrane that is needed for coronavirus testing kits. Sartorius shares jumped 10% on Thursday morning after it said it expects sales to grow 35% this year, up from a previous range of 19% to 25%.

Sartorius was already surfing the vaccine wave. Its shares have doubled since January 2020 and were trading at 60 times expected earnings before the upgrade. Vaccine makers like Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca are valued at around 12 times on average. That suggests it’s better to be a supplier than to make the jabs themselves. (By Aimee Donnellan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular