Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Bankinter wisely floats insurance

BANCASSURANCE. Bankinter is floating where other lenders fear to tread. Shares in the $6 billion Spanish bank rose on Tuesday following an announcement that it would list its insurance unit next month, retaining a 17.4% stake and handing the rest to shareholders. The move takes cojones given Linea Directa’s 2020 earnings – which grew 26% in the year – helped offset weaker lending income.

But if Bankinter’s reckoning is right, and the unit fetches 1.4 billion euros, it may persuade bigger banks with insurers – including Intesa Sanpaolo, BNP Paribas and Société Générale – to follow suit. That value is equal to 12 times forward earnings, using Barclays estimates, above the French lenders and ahead of euro zone insurers on an average of 8 times, according to Refinitiv. The latest share bump means Bankinter trades 10% above tangible book value, compared to most rivals hovering at discounts. Offloading insurance should maintain that premium. (By Christopher Thompson)

