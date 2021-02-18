Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Baidu hits its AI stride

Reuters Reuters

SLOW AND STEADY. China’s search engine operator Baidu is finally getting somewhere with its artificial intelligence bets. Sales in the quarter ending in December rose 5% year-on-year to $4.6 billion. That was powered by a 52% surge in cloud computing and other non-advertising revenue, which now comprise 14% of total revenue.

Boss Robin Li’s scattershot efforts to find new sources of growth are finally finding some momentum too, particularly in autonomous driving. Baidu already operates a fleet of robotaxis and buses in Guangzhou, and supplies self-driving software, maps, and infotainment systems to local carmakers. Last month, it unveiled a joint venture with Geely to make intelligent electric vehicles.

That’s all to the good, but shares are up 130% over the past year, trading at roughly 30 times forecast earnings, Refinitiv data shows, nearly double its two-year average. That looks premature. The company warns it could take 3 years to bring a vehicle to market. Investors risk putting the self-driving car before the profit horse. (By Robyn Mak)

