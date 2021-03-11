Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Australia takes a flyer on travel

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews)

UP IN THE AIR. Australia’s pandemic support is turning from work to play. With the government’s JobKeeper subsidy programme coming to an end this month, Canberra wants to prop up the struggling tourism industry by covering half the cost of 800,000 airline tickets as part of a broader A$1.2 billion ($930 million) package that also aims to preserve international travel jobs.

Internal borders between states have been quick to close when new virus cases arise, so it’s unclear whether the savings will tempt vacationers. What’s more, Japan’s similar discount scheme backfired last summer https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/corona-capital-japan-retail-insolvency when it was blamed for spreading Covid-19.

Australia’s timing might be better than Tokyo’s, considering its successful containment measures. The budget impact also looks manageable. A typical discount airfare from Melbourne to the Gold Coast, for example, runs about A$200. That suggests the ticket tab could be around A$80 million. Travelers themselves would then help sustain visitor-dependent businesses. Economically speaking, it will be more about the destination than the journey. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

