Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Aussie defections test UBS anew

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews)

BIG HOP. UBS will have to dust off its defensive playbook Down Under. A fresh round of resignations hit its equities and investment banking teams in Australia on Monday. Many, including top-ranked mining and banking analysts, are decamping for Barrenjoey Capital, a Barclays-backed startup led by UBS veterans.

Entrepreneurial spirit has cost the Swiss bank before. Alum Blair Effron opened Centerview with former colleagues in 2006 and Ken Moelis followed soon after with his eponymous boutique. The UBS advisory business has nevertheless withstood such consequential personnel losses, as well as scandals and missteps.

This exodus brings a fresh test as fallout continues from the departure of longtime Australian investment banking chief Matthew Grounds at the end of 2019. Its local equities business is a standout, ranked No. 1 by volume for nine of the last 10 years, per Refinitiv. Losing a swath of culture carriers hurts, but UBS history suggests the franchise will be hard to squash. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

