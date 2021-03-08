Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Agnellis step into Louboutins

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

ACHILLES’ HEEL. Four-inch stilettos have had a quiet year as the pandemic kept fashionistas away from offices and parties. Yet Italy’s Agnelli family still believes in dressing smart: Exor, the clan’s $20 billion holding company, on Monday announced it’s buying 24% of Christian Louboutin from its founders for 541 million euros. The French shoemaker famous for its red soles could be changing in step with consumer tastes: half of its designs are now low-heeled, including clunky trainers evocative of orthopaedic shoes.

Though the brand is cagey about financial disclosure, it sells roughly a million pairs of shoes a year. A classic black pair costs around 580 euros online. Assume Louboutin pockets all of this as revenue, and has no debt, and the Exor investment implies a valuation of less than 4 times sales. Luxury rival Hermès International trades at 14 times, according to Refinitiv data. The Agnelli family’s luxury pivot could still come with a prudent price tag. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More