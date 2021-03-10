Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Adidas goals imply tough road ahead

Reuters Reuters

ENDURANCE SPORT. Adidas’s turnaround is a marathon, not a sprint. On Wednesday the German sportswear maker committed to average annual revenue growth of 8% to 10% up to 2025, and an operating margin of between 12% and 14% by then. A plan to sell Reebok will help: analysts at TAG estimate an operating margin of 12% in 2019 without it, rather than the reported 11%.

Still, those are Olympian goals for a company which struggled to take advantage of a boom in home exercise equipment and stretchy clothes during the pandemic. Last year sales fell 14% on a constant currency basis, to 20 billion euros. Puma saw only a 1.4% decline. This heaps pressure on Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted: since his appointment in 2016, Adidas has returned 95% to shareholders, compared to Puma’s 280% or 173% for Nike. Rorsted now hopes to boost the group’s brands, double its online sales, and increase profitability all at once. That will require plenty of stamina. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

