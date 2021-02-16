Breakingviews - Capital Calls: Adevinta M&A roadblock is passable

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews)

SELLER’S MARKET. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has thrown a wrench into $11 billion Adevinta’s takeover plans. But Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal can fish it out again. The watchdog on Tuesday voiced concerns over the Norwegian listings group’s $9.2 billion purchase of eBay’s classified-advertising unit, arguing it would leave Brits with only one other website on which to hawk second-hand goods.

Ryssdal could quibble with the CMA’s analysis, which lumps eBay and Adevinta’s websites together, even though the U.S. group would only have a one-third voting stake in the Oslo-based company. Still, a quick fix looks easier. Britain accounts for just 10% and 1% of respective revenue at eBay Classifieds and Adevinta. Selling or closing one of the local units would avoid a drawn-out battle with the CMA. Ryssdal could then get on with his larger task: justifying his sky-high acquisition valuation for the eBay business. (By Liam Proud)

