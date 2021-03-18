Breakingviews - Capital Calls: A tale of two central banks

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

COUNTING BLESSINGS. Pandemic life is tricky for central bankers everywhere. Turkey on Thursday showed how much trickier it can be for some. Its central bank raised a key policy rate by 2 percentage points, twice as much as expected, to 19%, the highest of any major developed or emerging economy. By contrast, the Bank of England left rates at a record low of 0.1% and made clear it wouldn’t be hiking them any time soon.

Turkey is paying for past errors that cost it credibility and let inflation accelerate to nearly 16%, over three times its target. In the UK, prices have been rising too slowly rather than too fast. And even if they overshot for a bit, public and market expectations of inflation remain firmly anchored. The contrast explains why using monetary policy to support economic recovery is a luxury not available to all. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.