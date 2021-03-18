Markets

Breakingviews - Capital Calls: A tale of two central banks

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Concise insights on global finance in the Covid-19 era.

-------------------------------------------------

COUNTING BLESSINGS. Pandemic life is tricky for central bankers everywhere. Turkey on Thursday showed how much trickier it can be for some. Its central bank raised a key policy rate by 2 percentage points, twice as much as expected, to 19%, the highest of any major developed or emerging economy. By contrast, the Bank of England left rates at a record low of 0.1% and made clear it wouldn’t be hiking them any time soon.

Turkey is paying for past errors that cost it credibility and let inflation accelerate to nearly 16%, over three times its target. In the UK, prices have been rising too slowly rather than too fast. And even if they overshot for a bit, public and market expectations of inflation remain firmly anchored. The contrast explains why using monetary policy to support economic recovery is a luxury not available to all. (By Swaha Pattanaik)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular