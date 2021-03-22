Breakingviews - Blackstone’s Aussie gamble may tempt more players

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blackstone’s gamble Down Under may tempt more players. An opportunistic $6.2 billion bid for Australia’s Crown Resorts could encourage others like Las Vegas Sands to try their luck. That’s not a huge problem: a knockout price from a rival could hand the U.S. buyout group a rewarding exit on its existing stake.

Crown needs a new owner after a governance crisis culminated in February as regulators declared it unfit to operate its Sydney casino. Blackstone has decent odds: having successfully bought other betting houses like MGM Resorts International’s Bellagio, it can apply the lessons learnt to any new purchase. It could, for instance, split the assets into properties and operations, which would allow it to rent out the swanky resorts to a separate management company.

The firm led by Steve Schwarzman is sensibly approaching with caution. The offer announced Monday depends on local watchdogs confirming Blackstone as a suitable owner-operator of the necessary licenses and also on unanimous approval from Crown’s board. It will need 75% shareholder approval, meaning that founder James Packer, who is no longer a director but still holds around a third of the stock, would have to be on side.

Assuming the target’s problems can be fixed, the price is modest. Taking the mean EBITDA of just over $500 million analysts are forecasting for the business in 2022, according to Refinitiv, and the deal values Crown’s enterprise, including almost $1 billion of net debt, at 13.3 times, compared with 15 times for Sands China or 14 times for Melco International Development.

Others can afford a flutter too. A purchase would complement Las Vegas Sands’ Asian interests stretching from Singapore to Macau. Its diversified business model spanning gaming, events and retail makes the U.S. company a good potential owner for Crown, whose governance crisis has destroyed a strategy of courting Chinese high rollers.

Blackstone is in a good position. Factoring in the 10% it bought from Melco in April 2020 at A$8.15 per share, its tentative all-in purchase price reflects a valuation of less than 13 times EBITDA. If a rival offers more, the buyout group can make a handsome exit. If no one turns up to the table, it wins without having overpaid.

