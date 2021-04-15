Breakingviews - Bank of America is JPMorgan without the swagger

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - America’s two biggest banks started 2021 with the same book value, the first time that had happened since the financial crisis. There the similarity ends. Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Thursday reported his best return on equity to date, at 12%, aided by an improving credit outlook and surging markets. JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, though, managed almost twice that. The reason is swagger, something investors prize.

A relative lack of daring mostly shows up in Bank of America’s loan book and trading desks. Moynihan's bank is half JPMorgan’s size in credit card lending, which brings in almost four times as much revenue per dollar lent as residential mortgages. Plastic is supposed to be riskier. But credit cards have proved pretty resilient through the pandemic. That’s why both banks, and rival Citigroup, have been able to claw back billions of dollars of provisions laid aside for potentially delinquent customers.

Meanwhile, Moynihan’s teams are also-rans in trading, partly because they have less to play with. His equity and fixed income traders brought in $5.1 billion in the quarter, whereas Dimon’s reaped $9 billion. The different appetite for derring-do shows up in so-called value at risk calculations. JPMorgan has four times as much at stake, though with less than twice as much trading revenue. The Federal Reserve deems JPMorgan the more “globally systemically important” of the lenders, which brings with it an extra capital charge.

Investors, meanwhile, value chutzpah. JPMorgan trades at twice its forecast book value according to Refinitiv – a 50% premium to Bank of America, and one that has endured for most of Moynihan’s reign, even though the mortgage mega-losses he inherited are long gone. In theory, his conservatism ought to be rewarded when times get tough. But the Fed’s bold interventions in markets during the pandemic show that when times get bad, it’s the central bank, not a prudent CEO, that keeps the train on the tracks.

An economic boom may only widen the gap. True, Bank of America is more sensitive to rising long-term interest rates. But booming capital markets, corporate animal spirits and resurgent consumer spending suggest it’s a great time to be a bank with credit cards, top-flight dealmakers and aggressive traders. That makes it a relatively less great time to be Bank of America.

