Breakingviews - Air seeps quickly out of SoftBank bubbles

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Air is seeping quickly out of SoftBank bubbles. OneConnect on Wednesday shrank its initial public offering to a valuation that is less than half the $7.5 billion imputed when Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund backed Ping An Insurance’s bank-software vendor last year. Dozens of startups from Didi to Oyo may soon be feeling similarly deflated.

The mega-investment fund has injected nearly $80 billion into 90 tech hatchlings over the last two years, single-handedly driving up valuations from Silicon Valley to Shenzhen. The spectacular collapse of an attempted public market debut for office-sharing venture The We Company caused a giant pop heard round the world.

SoftBank injected $100 million into OneConnect, whence the latest hissing can be heard. The company already had been seeking a discounted $4.8 billion valuation when it kicked off its IPO. After reducing the number of shares on offer and cutting the price range, it is now down to just $3.4 billion. And based on where peers trade, even that reduced figure may be inflated.

Not everything SoftBank has touched is collapsing. For example, the Vision Fund sold its ownership in Indian retailer Flipkart to Walmart Stores last year for a tidy profit. There are far more in which it has invested, however, that have been sucking wind since going public, including ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies and online insurer ZhongAn. SoftBank offloaded its $300 million Wag Labs stake well below last year’s roughly $650 million valuation, the Wall Street Journal reported this week.

Such shrinkage can be expected to continue for the Vision Fund’s sprawling portfolio. Didi and Grab will be benchmarked against Uber, while used-car outfit Guazi is apt to be compared to rival Uxin, whose shares have been hit by accusations of widespread fraud in the industry. Fast-growing $10 billion lodging group Oyo Hotels & Homes trades on some WeWork-like hype. For SoftBank-backed ventures and beyond, there is plenty of hot air yet to escape.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.