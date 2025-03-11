Breaking Update: Steve Valenzuela Engages In Options Exercise At Alarm.com Holdings Realizing $31K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on March 10, Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer at Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer at Alarm.com Holdings, exercised stock options for 1,564 shares of ALRM. The transaction value amounted to $31,780.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows Alarm.com Holdings shares down by 0.0%, trading at $58.26. This implies a total value of $31,780 for Valenzuela's 1,564 shares.

About Alarm.com Holdings

Alarm.com Holdings Inc has a cloud-based platform that offers an expansive suite of IoT solutions addressing world-wide opportunities in the residential, multi-family, small business and enterprise commercial markets. It has two reportable segments: Alarm.com & Other. The Alarm.com segment represents the cloud-based Software platforms for intelligently connected property & related solutions. The other segment is focused on researching, developing & offering residential & commercial automation solutions & energy management products & services in adjacent markets. The majority of revenue is from the Alarm.com segment. The platform allows home & business owners to secure their properties and automate & control an array of connected devices.

Alarm.com Holdings: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alarm.com Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.07% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 65.49%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Alarm.com Holdings's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.61.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, Alarm.com Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 25.44 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 3.59 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.9, Alarm.com Holdings presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Alarm.com Holdings's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.