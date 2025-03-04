Breaking Update: Lee Francis Wichlacz Engages In Options Exercise At Helios Technologies Realizing $0

On March 3, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Lee Francis Wichlacz, President at Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Wichlacz, President at Helios Technologies, exercising stock options for 0 shares of HLIO. The total transaction was valued at $0.

The Tuesday morning market activity shows Helios Technologies shares down by 0.0%, trading at $37.54. This implies a total value of $0 for Wichlacz's 0 shares.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Inc is a industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It operates under two business segments: Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment designs and manufactures hydraulic cartridge valves, hydraulic quick release couplings as well as engineers complete hydraulic systems. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures customized electronic controls systems and displays for a variety of end markets including industrial and mobile, recreational and health and wellness. It derives maximum revenue from the Hydraulics Segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Helios Technologies's Finances

Revenue Growth: Helios Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.19%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 30.08%, the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Helios Technologies's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.14.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Helios Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Helios Technologies's P/E ratio of 32.09 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.55 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Helios Technologies's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.16 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

