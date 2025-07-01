Breaking Update: Everett Rand Sutherland Engages In Options Exercise At Krystal Biotech Realizing $0

A large exercise of company stock options by Everett Rand Sutherland, Board Member at Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on June 30, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Sutherland, Board Member at Krystal Biotech, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 0 shares of KRYS, resulting in a transaction value of $0.

Krystal Biotech shares are currently trading down by 0.0%, with a current price of $137.46 as of Tuesday morning. This brings the total value of Sutherland's 0 shares to $0.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Krystal Biotech's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Krystal Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 94.88% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 94.3% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Krystal Biotech's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.24.

Debt Management: Krystal Biotech's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 32.96 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Krystal Biotech's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 12.32 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.99, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Krystal Biotech's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KRYS

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Clear Street Initiates Coverage On Buy Jun 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for KRYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.