Breaking: The Pentagon Just Sent My Trump AI Day Pick Up By 48%

First, a big thank-you to everyone who joined us for Trump’s AI Day briefing last night.

If you couldn’t make it, we covered:

America’s urgent need to win the AI race against China.

How President Trump’s Executive Order is set to kickstart a massive national AI infrastructure buildout.

Why certain overlooked U.S.-based companies could benefit significantly from this initiative.

Now, we’ve spent some time touching on those topics in Market 360 this week. And in the runup to last night’s event, I said that I would reveal one of my top picks to attendees.

The company we discussed is called MP Materials Corp. (MP).

I shared with everyone watching that MP could be positioned perfectly to benefit from President Trump’s Executive Order – a directive designed to strengthen America’s critical supply chains and reduce dependence on China.

Well, folks, it didn’t take long for that prediction to pay off.

Just this morning, the Pentagon announced a $400 million investment into MP Materials, instantly positioning the company as a strategic national security play – and sending its stock soaring 48% before the market even opened.

So, in today’s Market 360, I’m going to break down the news and explain why it matters. And for readers who may have missed last night’s briefing – or missed out on the surge in MP Materials this morning – I’ll show how you can still profit from the race to secure America’s AI dominance while there’s still time. (You can also catch the replay here.)

The Pentagon Gets Into the Mining Business

News broke this morning that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) will soon become MP’s largest shareholder.

Now, the big question you might be wondering – and especially if you missed last night’s briefing – is why the Pentagon would be so interested in a company so few people have ever heard about?

It’s simple, really.

See, MP Materials operates the Mountain Pass mine.

Located in California, this is the largest rare earth mining and processing facility in North America.

Photo Credit: MP Materials

The company specializes in rare earth elements, which are essential components in advanced technology, electric vehicles, wind turbines and national defense systems.

If you tuned in to last night’s briefing, you know that, currently, about 80% of the rare earth elements we need come from China.

This, in a nutshell, is why the DoD is getting into the mining business.

To do it, it’s buying $400 million of preferred stock, convertible at $30.03 per share. On top of that, MP Materials received a $150 million loan from the DoD to expand its Mountain Pass facility.

And that’s not all. MP Materials also secured a $1 billion financing commitment from Wall Street giants JPMorgan & Chase Co. (JPM) and The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) for its new magnet manufacturing facility, called the “10X Facility.”

This new plant will produce neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) magnets – essential components for electric vehicles, wind turbines, advanced defense systems, and next-generation robotics.

Even more important, the Pentagon has guaranteed to buy all the magnets MP can produce over the next decade, setting a price floor of $110 per kilogram for NdPr products.

Talk about financial stability. Here you have a situation where your largest shareholder is also your biggest customer.

This Is More Than a Business Deal – It’s an Investment in National Security

Now, understand that this is more than just a business transaction. In fact, this is exactly what we talked about last night.

America can’t continue relying on China for rare earth minerals. These are the building blocks of tomorrow’s technology – particularly AI. If we lose control of these minerals, we risk losing our edge.

At the rate we’ve been going, with a simple flip of the switch, China could cut us off from these critical supplies. And just like that, the AI race is over.

Clearly, something needed to change. And that’s why the Trump administration is working on a national AI policy – which we covered in last night’s Trump’s AI Day briefing. (Catch the replay here.)

So now, MP Materials is a central player in America’s plan for AI dominance and economic security. The Pentagon knows it. Wall Street knows it. And now, you know it too.

But here’s the best part…

MP Materials’ huge news today is only the beginning.

How to Profit From More Game-Changing News

This is just the first domino to fall, folks. At last night’s briefing, I also introduced a special report highlighting five additional smaller, lesser-known companies.

MP Materials already had a market cap of about $5 billion. So, these other picks could deliver even more upside than MP Materials as this national AI buildout continues. (In fact, one of them already popped 10% on the news today, too.)

Frankly, I wouldn’t be shocked to see more announcements like this.

If today’s Pentagon announcement is any indication, more headlines and potential gains could soon follow.

Last night’s briefing wasn’t about a single stock – it was about getting ahead of a powerful wave of strategic investments designed to secure America’s future.

And the good news is, if you couldn’t attend my Trump’s AI Day briefing, it’s not too late.

Click here now to watch a replay and learn more about these five additional companies.

Don’t miss your chance to benefit from the next big moves – before they make headlines.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The post Breaking: The Pentagon Just Sent My Trump AI Day Pick Up By 48% appeared first on InvestorPlace.

