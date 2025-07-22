Breaking News That Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines Investors Can't Afford to Miss

Key Points Firefly Aerospace is a leading space company that has filed Form S-1 in preparation for an initial public offering.

While Firefly is growing revenue, it's also incurring a net loss.

An ETF focused on space stocks is a great investment opportunity for those looking to reduce their risk exposure.

The Nasdaq exchange is about to get a little brighter. Firefly Aerospace has filed Form S-1 in preparation of holding an initial public offering (IPO), leading up to becoming the newest space stock available to investors.

While IPO investors will be watching the company closely, shareholders of the space companies Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) will also want to keep close tabs on Firefly as it moves closer toward its Nasdaq debut.

Firefly glows brightly in space

Whereas some companies have pie-in-the-sky ambitions about operating in space, Firefly Aerospace is a leader in developing launch vehicles and spacecraft for customers that have their sights on space.

Launched in January, Firefly's Ghost Riders in the Sky mission represented a landmark for the rapidly growing space industry as the company became the first to complete what it characterizes as the "first fully successful commercial moon landing."

The company, however, isn't singularly focused on the moon. It's also looking to provide defense technologies. Its allure among defense contractors was apparent when Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) invested $50 million in Firefly to advance production of their co-developed medium launch vehicle Eclipse.

According to Northrop Grumman, the collaboration with Firefly helps expand its capacity to provide crucial space-based communication, observation, and exploration for civil and national security customers.

Eclipse, designed to deliver payloads of 7,000 to 36,000 pounds depending on orbital path, is expected to be launched for the first time in early 2026.

Shining a light on Firefly's financials

Prior to the company filing Form S-1, investors didn't have much insight into the company's financials, a situation that's much different now that it plans to go public.

Over the past two years, Firefly has grown revenue about 10% from $55.2 million in 2023 to $60.8 million in 2024. The bottom line, however, has failed to reflect the same improvement. After incurring a net loss of $135.5 million in 2023, it reported a net loss of $231.1 million in 2024.

As for its cash flow, the company has (unsurprisingly) failed to generate cash organically. In 2023 and 2024, it reported operating cash flow of $93.4 million and $157.7 million, respectively.

Because it is consistently operating at a loss, it has turned to debt financing to raise capital. As of March 31, the business had a total of $173.6 million in debt on its balance sheet. According to its S-1, management plans to use a portion of the net proceeds it raises from the IPO to repay its debt.

What should Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines investors do as Firefly stock prepares for liftoff

Those focused on the final frontier may have already investigated a Firefly investment and, upon learning that it was privately held, pivoted to buying stock in Rocket Lab or Intuitive Machines. But with its decision to proceed with an IPO, investors will soon have the opportunity to light up their portfolios with Firefly stock.

This means that there may be some early dips in Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines as investors move out of those positions in favor of riding with Firefly stock. In this case, it's important to remember that declines in the two stocks are not reflective of their respective businesses and merely a result of the IPO.

And those who want exposure to the space industry but are less comfortable with the risks associated with market volatility would be wise to consider an exchange-traded fund focused on the industry.

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.