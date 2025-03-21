Breaking Down Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $117.1, with a high estimate of $122.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $107.50, the current average has increased by 8.93%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $119.00 $122.00 Stephen Gengaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $113.00 $107.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $110.00 $80.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $122.00 $105.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $108.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $116.00 $114.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $121.00 $116.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $121.00 $113.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $114.00 $103.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Buy $120.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Background

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts operates 903,000 rooms across more than 20 brands predominantly in the economy and midscale segments. Super 8 is the largest brand, representing around 18% of all rooms, with Days Inn (13%) and Ramada (14%) the next two largest brands. During the past several years, the company has expanded its extended stay/lifestyle brands, which appeal to travelers seeking to experience the local culture of a given location. The company closed its La Quinta acquisition in the second quarter of 2018, adding around 90,000 rooms at the time the deal closed. Wyndham launched a new extended stay economy scale segment concept, ECHO, in the spring of 2022. The United States represents 56% of total rooms.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.79, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

