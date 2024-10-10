Breaking Down WR Berkley: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.33, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.25% increase from the previous average price target of $58.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of WR Berkley among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $59.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $57.00 $53.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Underweight $56.00 - Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $62.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $59.00 $62.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $57.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WR Berkley. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WR Berkley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for WR Berkley's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of WR Berkley's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WR Berkley analyst ratings.

Delving into WR Berkley's Background

W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company with a host of subsidiaries that primarily underwrite commercial casualty insurance. The firm specializes in niche products that include various excess and surplus lines, workers' compensation insurance, self-insurance consulting, reinsurance, and regional commercial lines for small and midsize businesses.

WR Berkley's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: WR Berkley's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: WR Berkley's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): WR Berkley's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.78%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, WR Berkley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WRB

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage On Outperform Dec 2021 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy Oct 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for WRB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.