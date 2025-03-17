Breaking Down Williams-Sonoma: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $198.5, with a high estimate of $230.00 and a low estimate of $131.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.22% from the previous average price target of $175.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Williams-Sonoma by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Underweight $131.00 $123.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $224.00 $170.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $195.00 $170.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $165.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Raises Buy $226.00 $194.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Williams-Sonoma's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Williams-Sonoma's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (160 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (186) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (122) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen (46) as well as Mark & Graham and Greenrow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Financial Milestones: Williams-Sonoma's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Williams-Sonoma's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.86%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Williams-Sonoma's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.69.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

