Breaking Down WESCO Intl: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $188.0, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $171.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.34%.

The perception of WESCO Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Dankert Loop Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Buy $190.00 $200.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $190.00 $190.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $171.00 $175.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $195.00 $205.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $172.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WESCO Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of WESCO Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WESCO Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of WESCO Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Wesco International is an industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 140,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 43 distribution centers. Wesco generates approximately 74% of its sales in the United States, but it has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.

Key Indicators: WESCO Intl's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: WESCO Intl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WESCO Intl's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WESCO Intl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WESCO Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WESCO Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

