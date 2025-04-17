Breaking Down Welltower: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Welltower and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $173.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $242.00 and a low estimate of $144.00. Observing a 9.18% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $159.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Welltower. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |John Kilichowski |Wells Fargo |Maintains |Overweight | $158.00|$158.00 | |Omotayo Okusanya |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $170.00|$141.00 | |John Kilichowski |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $158.00|$140.00 | |Nicholas Yulico |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $166.00|$165.00 | |Steve Sakwa |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |In-Line | $145.00|$144.00 | |Nicholas Yulico |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $165.00|$144.00 | |Joshua Dennerlein |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $242.00|$221.00 | |Richard Anderson |Wedbush |Raises |Outperform | $167.00|$145.00 | |Nicholas Yulico |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $144.00|$142.00 | |Joshua Dennerlein |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $221.00|$190.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Welltower's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Welltower's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Welltower Better

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,271 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Financial Milestones: Welltower's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Welltower displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

