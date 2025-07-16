Breaking Down WAVE Life Sciences: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Experiencing a 19.44% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $18.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of WAVE Life Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samantha Semenkow Citigroup Announces Buy $16.00 - Yun Zhong Wedbush Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Michael Freeman Raymond James Announces Outperform $14.00 - Steven Seedhouse Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WAVE Life Sciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WAVE Life Sciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for WAVE Life Sciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of WAVE Life Sciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know WAVE Life Sciences Better

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

Breaking Down WAVE Life Sciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WAVE Life Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -26.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -510.93%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -24.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.64%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

