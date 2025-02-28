Breaking Down Walgreens Boots Alliance: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $10.79, along with a high estimate of $13.00 and a low estimate of $8.50. Marking an increase of 4.15%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $10.36.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Walgreens Boots Alliance. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Sell $9.00 $11.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $13.00 $10.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $12.00 $9.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $9.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Underperform $8.50 $7.50 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $9.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Walgreens Boots Alliance. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Walgreens Boots Alliance's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,000 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Walgreens Boots Alliance displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walgreens Boots Alliance's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walgreens Boots Alliance's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, Walgreens Boots Alliance faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

