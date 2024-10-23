Breaking Down Walgreens Boots Alliance: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 2 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.65, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Highlighting a 20.22% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $13.35.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Walgreens Boots Alliance. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Tanquilut Jefferies Lowers Hold $9.00 $19.00 Charles Ryhee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $14.00 $16.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $10.00 $7.50 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $7.00 $9.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $13.00 Charles Ryhee TD Cowen Lowers Buy $16.00 $22.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $7.50 $11.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $15.00 $20.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,000 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

A Deep Dive into Walgreens Boots Alliance's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Walgreens Boots Alliance showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.0% as of 31 August, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -8.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walgreens Boots Alliance's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -24.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Walgreens Boots Alliance's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, Walgreens Boots Alliance faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

