Breaking Down Vornado Realty: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 3 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 2 3 2 1 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $31.79, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $21.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $26.12, the current average has increased by 21.71%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Vornado Realty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $23.75 $21.50 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $33.00 $23.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $31.00 $26.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $21.50 $19.00 Camille Bonnel B of A Securities Raises Neutral $35.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $32.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $32.00 $31.00 Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $27.00 $21.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $30.00 $22.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $29.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $31.00 $24.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $32.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vornado Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vornado Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vornado Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Vornado Realty's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vornado Realty analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Vornado Realty

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Key Indicators: Vornado Realty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Vornado Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vornado Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VNO

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Sep 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VNO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.