Breaking Down Virtus Inv: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $172.43, a high estimate of $216.00, and a low estimate of $149.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 9.79%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Virtus Inv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $171.00 $152.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $152.00 $149.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $150.00 $149.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $211.00 $216.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $149.00 $200.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $158.00 $220.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $216.00 $252.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Virtus Inv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virtus Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Virtus Inv's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Virtus Inv's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Virtus Inv

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to institutions and individuals. It uses a multi-manager, multi-style approach, offering investment strategies from investment managers, each having its distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand, as well as from select unaffiliated managers for certain funds. Through its multi-manager model, the group provides investment managers with distribution, business, and operational support. The Company operates in one business segment, namely as an asset manager providing investment management and related services for individual and institutional clients.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Virtus Inv

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Virtus Inv's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Virtus Inv's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtus Inv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtus Inv's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Virtus Inv's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

