Breaking Down Victoria's Secret: 17 Analysts Share Their Views

Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 6 4 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 2 1 3M Ago 0 1 1 2 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.82, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.9% increase from the previous average price target of $22.18.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Victoria's Secret's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $29.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $27.00 $27.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $23.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $20.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Hold $26.00 $20.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $19.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $19.00 $17.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Raises Underperform $21.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $27.00 $24.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $26.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $19.00 $17.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $17.00 $15.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Raises Underperform $18.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Victoria's Secret's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Victoria's Secret's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Victoria's Secret analyst ratings.

Get to Know Victoria's Secret Better

Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers worldwide seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Victoria's Secret: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Victoria's Secret's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.7% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victoria's Secret's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 5.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VSCO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 UBS Initiates Coverage On Neutral Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for VSCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.