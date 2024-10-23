Breaking Down Verizon Communications: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.69, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.15% from the previous average price target of $44.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verizon Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $43.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $47.25 $46.50 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $49.00 $47.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $44.00 Kutgun Maral RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $42.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $42.00 $42.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Verizon Communications. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verizon Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Verizon Communications's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Verizon Communications

Wireless services account for about 70% of Verizon Communications' total service revenue and nearly all of its operating income. The firm serves about 93 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers (following the acquisition of Tracfone) via its nationwide network, making it the largest US wireless carrier. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks in the Northeast, which reach about 29 million homes and businesses and serve about 8 million broadband customers. Verizon also provides telecom services nationwide to enterprise customers, often using a mixture of its own and other carriers' networks.

Verizon Communications: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Verizon Communications's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verizon Communications's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verizon Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verizon Communications's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

