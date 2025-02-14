Breaking Down Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $98.0, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.54% from the previous average price target of $95.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $118.00 $118.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $135.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $48.00 $46.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $75.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $102.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -95.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -34.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

