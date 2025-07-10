Breaking Down Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $64.75, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average has decreased by 10.07% from the previous average price target of $72.00.

The perception of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $88.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Maintains Buy $64.00 $64.00 Sami Corwin William Blair Announces Outperform $65.00 - Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $64.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 27.99% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -108.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -75.63%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.73%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.27. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

