Breaking Down Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, revealing an average target of $89.7, a high estimate of $116.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Marking an increase of 1.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $88.30.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $116.00 $116.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $76.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $116.00 $115.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Neutral $46.00 $43.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $111.00 $111.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $115.00 $115.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical analyst ratings.

Delving into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Background

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -89.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -45.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RARE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for RARE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.