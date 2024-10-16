Breaking Down Travere Therapeutics: 23 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 23 analysts have published ratings on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $21.96, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 18.57% from the previous average price target of $18.52.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Travere Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $23.00 - Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $40.00 $20.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $41.00 $23.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $25.00 $17.00 Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $18.00 $14.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $22.00 $23.00 Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Lowers Buy $19.00 $23.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $23.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $23.00 $18.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Announces Buy $25.00 - Carly Kenselaar Citigroup Raises Buy $23.00 $14.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Ed Arce HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Raises Outperform $16.00 $13.00

Delving into Travere Therapeutics's Background

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN) - rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Travere Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Travere Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 68.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -130.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travere Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -157.84%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 26.62, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

