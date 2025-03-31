Breaking Down Trade Desk: 33 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 33 analysts have published ratings on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 22 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 11 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 7 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $121.91, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.88%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Trade Desk by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $72.00 $101.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $74.00 $130.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $101.00 $145.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $148.00 $116.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $101.00 $142.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $83.00 $133.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $108.00 $140.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $132.00 $145.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $115.00 $160.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $140.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $115.00 $135.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $110.00 $140.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $100.00 $115.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $130.00 $142.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $115.00 $150.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $122.00 $144.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $155.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $103.00 $134.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $135.00 $150.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $145.00 $160.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $90.00 $135.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $142.00 $140.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $160.00 $125.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $145.00 $130.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $142.00 $141.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $145.00 $135.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $136.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $155.00 $140.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trade Desk's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Trade Desk

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Trade Desk's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.14%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

