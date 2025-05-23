Breaking Down TPG: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.0, along with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has decreased by 16.54% from the previous average price target of $68.30.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TPG by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $56.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $56.00 $52.00 Benjamin Rubin UBS Lowers Buy $62.00 $72.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $80.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $42.00 $65.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $66.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $72.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $72.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $63.00 $70.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $66.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TPG. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TPG. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for TPG's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into TPG's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on TPG analyst ratings.

Discovering TPG: A Closer Look

TPG Inc is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, Market Solutions, and TPG Angelo Gordon. The company focuses on large-scale, control-oriented private equity investments.

Financial Insights: TPG

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: TPG displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: TPG's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TPG's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.55, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TPG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TPG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.