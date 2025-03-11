Breaking Down Toro: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Toro (NYSE:TTC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $89.75, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has decreased by 4.01% from the previous average price target of $93.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Toro by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $86.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $84.00 $88.00 Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Lowers Outperform $95.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Toro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Toro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Toro's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Toro

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to predominantly professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. Its operating segments are Professional which generates a substantial part of its revenue, and Residential segment. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its key revenue generating market is the United States.

Toro's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Toro's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.69%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Toro's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Toro's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.5%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Toro's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Toro adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

