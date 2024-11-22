Breaking Down Timken: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

Timken (NYSE:TKR) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Timken, presenting an average target of $95.0, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A decline of 4.81% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of Timken's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $91.00 $87.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Buy $99.00 $103.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $90.00 $104.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $97.00 $102.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Announces Neutral $90.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Maintains Buy $103.00 $103.00

The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, industrial motion products and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorized dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Engineered Bearings and Industrial Motion. Timken generates majority of its revenue in the United States of America.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Timken's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Timken's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Timken's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Timken's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

