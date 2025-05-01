Breaking Down Thryv Holdings: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.8, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 16.49% from the previous average price target of $28.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Thryv Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $20.00 $28.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $17.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thryv Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thryv Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thryv Holdings compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thryv Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Thryv Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Thryv Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Thryv Holdings analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Thryv Holdings's Background

Thryv Holdings Inc is dedicated to supporting local, independent service-based businesses and emerging franchises by providing a cloud-based software platform, and marketing solutions to entrepreneurs. Its company is built upon a rich legacy in the marketing and advertising industry. The group are provider of SaaS all-in-one small business management software in addition to providing print and digital marketing solutions to SMBs. Its solutions enable SMB clients to attract and generate new business leads, manage their customer relationships efficiently with artificial intelligence (AI) tools and automation, and run their day-to-day operations to save time, compete and win in today's SMB environment. The group has two business segments; Thryv SaaS and Thryv Marketing Services.

Thryv Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Thryv Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -20.99%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Thryv Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thryv Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thryv Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Thryv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.44. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for THRY

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for THRY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.