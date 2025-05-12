Breaking Down TeraWulf: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $5.5, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Highlighting a 32.68% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $8.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive TeraWulf. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $4.00 $4.50 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $4.00 $10.00 Stephen Glagola Jones Trading Announces Buy $4.00 - Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of TeraWulf's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering TeraWulf: A Closer Look

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Key Indicators: TeraWulf's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, TeraWulf showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 63.47% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -80.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

