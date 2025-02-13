Breaking Down Tenet Healthcare: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $169.75, with a high estimate of $195.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average has decreased by 12.18% from the previous average price target of $193.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tenet Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $177.00 $177.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $161.00 $190.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $175.00 $190.00 Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Announces Overweight $175.00 - Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $140.00 $196.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $205.00 John Ransom Raymond James Maintains Outperform $195.00 $195.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Tenet Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 50 as of July 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Financial Insights: Tenet Healthcare

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tenet Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.11% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 3.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

