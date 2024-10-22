Breaking Down Tenet Healthcare: 15 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $176.47, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $168.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.81% from the previous average price target of $156.43.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Tenet Healthcare among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $175.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $200.00 - Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $168.00 $168.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $197.00 $180.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $173.00 $156.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $145.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $171.00 $156.00 Jason Cassorla Citigroup Raises Buy $171.00 $139.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $130.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $168.00 $112.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tenet Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tenet Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tenet Healthcare's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Tenet Healthcare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates a collection of hospitals (about 50 as of July 2024) and over 500 ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the U.S., primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Tenet Healthcare

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tenet Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.41% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tenet Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

