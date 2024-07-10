Breaking Down Tempur Sealy Intl: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tempur Sealy Intl and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $64.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $66.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Experiencing a 1.54% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $65.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Tempur Sealy Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $61.00 $61.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $66.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tempur Sealy Intl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tempur Sealy Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About Tempur Sealy Intl

Tempur Sealy International Inc is a bedding provider. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments (Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America). Tempur Sealy's products are divided into the bedding and other product categories. The bedding category comprises the majority of net sales. The primary distribution channels of the company within each segment are retail (including furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, and warehouse clubs) and other (including e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and third-party distributors). Some brands of the firm include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster. The cany generates revenue from sales from North America.

Tempur Sealy Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tempur Sealy Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.55%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tempur Sealy Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempur Sealy Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 23.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempur Sealy Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 9.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

