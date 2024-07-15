Breaking Down TD Synnex: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $136.14, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $123.00. Marking an increase of 2.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $133.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of TD Synnex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $132.00 $135.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $135.00 $135.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $123.00 $126.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $138.00 $138.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $135.00 $118.00

Discovering TD Synnex: A Closer Look

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include, the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

TD Synnex's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining TD Synnex's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.81% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TD Synnex's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TD Synnex's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

