Breaking Down Synovus Finl: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Synovus Finl, presenting an average target of $47.54, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.36% increase from the previous average price target of $42.69.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Synovus Finl by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $41.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $41.00 $38.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $49.00 $45.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $55.00 $47.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $43.00 Brad Milsaps Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $42.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $42.00 $38.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Casey Haire Jefferies Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $39.00

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Synovus Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Synovus Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -43.07%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Synovus Finl adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

