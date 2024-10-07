Breaking Down Synchrony Finl: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $54.4, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Marking an increase of 7.59%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $50.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Synchrony Finl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $58.00 $59.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $49.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $46.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $56.00 $49.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $55.00 $50.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $41.00 $42.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Neutral $56.00 $51.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $49.00 David Rochester Compass Point Announces Buy $56.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Synchrony Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Synchrony Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Synchrony Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Synchrony Finl

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Breaking Down Synchrony Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Synchrony Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.69% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synchrony Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

