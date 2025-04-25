Breaking Down Stoneridge: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.0, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

The perception of Stoneridge by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Gary Prestopino |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $16.00|$16.00 | |Gary Prestopino |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $16.00|$16.00 | |Gary Prestopino |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $16.00|$16.00 | |Gary Prestopino |Barrington Research |Maintains |Outperform | $16.00|$16.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Stoneridge. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stoneridge compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Stoneridge's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Stoneridge

Stoneridge Inc is a manufacturer of electrical and electronic components used in automotive vehicles. The company produces instrumentation systems, vehicle management electronics, application-specific switches and actuators, sensors, security alarms, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services for commercial, automotive, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company has three reportable segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Electronics segment that produces driver information systems, camera-based vision systems, connectivity, and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its geographic segments include America, South America, Europe and Other.

Stoneridge: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Stoneridge's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.91%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stoneridge's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stoneridge's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.37%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoneridge's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Stoneridge's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

