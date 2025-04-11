Breaking Down Steven Madden: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.11, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Highlighting a 10.92% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.78.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Steven Madden by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $25.00|$35.00 | |Laura Champine |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $35.00|$40.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $35.00|$38.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $38.00|$44.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $44.00|$44.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $44.00|$44.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $38.00|$45.00 | |Anna Andreeva |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $40.00|$45.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $44.00|$50.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Steven Madden. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Steven Madden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Steven Madden's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Steven Madden's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steven Madden analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Steven Madden showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.05% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Steven Madden adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SHOO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold Feb 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SHOO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.