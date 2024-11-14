Breaking Down StepStone Group: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $60.4, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.04% from the previous average price target of $52.05.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of StepStone Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $60.00 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $65.00 $55.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $73.00 $56.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $52.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $51.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $56.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $57.00 $51.50 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $44.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for StepStone Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: StepStone Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 41.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, StepStone Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

